Haase jury watching police interview video on third day of deliberations

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — The jury deliberations for a decades-old double-homicide case in Waupaca are underway this morning.

Tony Haase is accused of killing Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad in 1992.

Court was set to resume at 8 AM Friday, but jurors returned to the courtroom at 8:45 to begin watching the video interview that investigators conducted with Haase at the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

The video is several hours long, and we hope to learn more about what Haase has told authorities.

Right now, jurors are watching video where investigators are telling Haase his DNA evidence is a 100% match to the DNA found on Togstad's body.

NBC26's MacLeod Hageman is in the Waupaca County Courthouse, and he will report more details as they become available.

