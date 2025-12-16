NFL's ACL injury surge highlights football's toll on players' knees

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In just the past few weeks, the NFL has seen a string of ACL injuries, from Micah Parsons to Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, and a return from surgery for Christian Watson.

So what exactly is an ACL tear, and why does it happen so often in football?

The ACL, or Anterior Cruciate Ligament, is a key stabilizer in the knee. Its job is to keep the lower leg from sliding too far forward and to control rotation during movement.

According to orthopedic sports medicine surgeon Dr. Abby DeBruin of OSMS in Green Bay, football places constant stress on that ligament.

“Non-contact is actually the most common mechanism for these,” DeBruin said. “We tend to see them with cutting, pivoting, or quick deceleration type movements.”

DeBruin explained that during these movements, the lower leg can shift forward relative to the thigh bone the exact motion the ACL is designed to resist. That type of sudden change in direction happens frequently in football, especially at skill positions that rely on speed and agility.

When an ACL tears, treatment is typically surgical, followed by months of rehabilitation.

“Six months is on the very early side these days,” DeBruin said. “Nine months would be a target number, and it can take up to a year.”

She said recovery is careful and deliberate because athletes face an increased risk of re-injury if they return to play before the knee has fully healed and regained strength.

Despite the long recovery, DeBruin said outcomes are often positive.

“Anywhere from 85 to 95 percent of athletes do return to sport, depending on the level,” she said, adding that many are able to return at the same level of competition.

The NFL has implemented rule changes in recent seasons aimed at reducing lower-body injuries, including the ban on hip-drop tackles. Still, experts say the nature of the sport, built on speed, power, and rapid changes in direction, means ACL injuries remain a risk.

