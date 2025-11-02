Tests confirm Packers TE Tucker Kraft tore ACL, ESPN reports

GREEN BAY (AP) — Tests have confirmed that Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has torn his ACL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tests confirmed that Packers TE Tucker Kraft did in fact tear his ACL as feared, per source. pic.twitter.com/6lj5rScYg2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2025

Kraft was carted into the locker room after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

He lined up left and was moving to his right behind the line of scrimmage when he ran into the backside of Packers guard Sean Rhyan, who was blocking Carolina’s Nic Scourton on the play.

After getting helped to the sideline, Kraft went into the blue injury tent. He then went directly from the injury tent to the cart. On Sunday, the Packers announced Kraft had a knee injury and was questionable to return.

Kraft, who turns 25 on Monday, had entered this game with 30 catches for 469 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Packers in all three categories.

He had been just the third tight end in NFL history to have at least 30 receptions, 450 yards receiving and six touchdown catches while averaging 15.5-plus yards per reception in the first seven games of a season. The others were Jimmy Graham in 2013 and Rob Gronkowski in 2015.

