New London school district employee arrested on drug charges

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — An employee of the School District of New London was arrested last week after a K9 drug search was conducted by police, according to the New London Police Department.

Police say a K9 drug search was done at the parking lot of Lincoln Elementary School in New London on Feb. 12.

After the K9 alerted officers of one of the cars parked in the lot, an employee with the school district was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say parents and staff affected by the incident were notified. The incident remains under investigation, according to police.