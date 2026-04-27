New London begins long cleanup process

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — Earlier this April, floodwaters entered homes and businesses in New London. Now, as the water recedes, residents and business owners face a long rebuilding process.

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New London residents and business owners begin long cleanup process after severe flooding

Power and gas are back on in New London, and streets are open and now residents are dealing with the damage floodwater has left behind.

"We tried sandbagging and everything we could to prepare but water finds a way," Rickert said.

Jeff Rickert owns Water Street Vintage with his wife. Water flooded into their store, and they are now removing hundreds of thousands of antiques so the carpet can be replaced.

"We’ll be closed for six to eight weeks, there will definitely be a financial hit," Rickert said.

Down the street, Karl Kanaman is cleaning up the flood damage at his home. He and his wife had to evacuate for nine days during the worst of the flooding. Inside his garage, water rose nearly a foot.

"Just trying to get stuff cleaned up and organized and put back together it’s going to be a long drawn out deal," Kanaman said.

Neighbors told NBC26 after living through this moment in history, they are taking the recovery one day at a time.

"There’s a lot of cleanup to be done, a lot of work to be done all around," Kanaman said.