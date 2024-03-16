New "Dublin" holds 40th annual St. Patrick's Day parade

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — A city with a British name once again goes Irish for St. Patrick's Day.



New London becomes "New Dublin" around St. Patrick's Day each year

The city holds the largest St. Patrick's Day parade in Wisconsin

Irish-American Heritage Month is in full swing for New London.

Or, in this case, new Dublin.

The name change is not permanent, but it is an embraced tradition among city residents leading up to St. Patrick's Day. This all came to a head with their 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. More than 100 floats were featured in the parade along with marching bands, bagpipe brigades, and special performers.

Parade attendee Erin Dunlavy says it brings everyone together.

“My birthday is also on St. Patrick’s Day, so I consider this New Dublin parade to be my birthday parade," Dunlavy joked. "It has special meaning for me but you can really see for the whole community it’s something we celebrate to the max.”

New Dublin might go back to being New London after the season is over, but the community spirit never seems to go away.