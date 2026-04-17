Neighbors without heat urged to seek shelter Friday afternoon

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — Waupaca County officials are issuing an urgent warning for neighbors without natural gas service to find heated shelter ahead of severe weather expected Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service estimates the storm will begin around 4 p.m. and last up to eight hours. Forecasts call for 1 to 2 inches of rain, severe winds, possible tornadoes, and freezing temperatures following the storm.

Residents without natural gas service are urged to seek heated shelter starting at 3 p.m., before the storm arrives.

The American Red Cross is operating an emergency public shelter at the Hortonville High School Fieldhouse, 155 Warner St. in Hortonville.

Evacuees should bring basic necessities including phone chargers, medications, identification, cash, toiletries, and pets. Animals will not be admitted to the shelter, but Red Cross staff can suggest resources for pet care.

Anyone needing a safe place to stay or a warm meal can find shelter information at redcross.org, through the free Red Cross Emergency app, or by calling 1‑800‑RED CROSS (800‑733‑2767).

In an emergency, residents should call 911 immediately.

The alert was issued by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Waupaca County Emergency Management, and the New London Police Department.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.