Neighbors to support law enforcement in "National Night Out"

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Today is National Night Out.

The annual community-building event promotes police-neighbor camaraderie, and many neighborhood police departments will be participating in hopes of making neighborhoods safer.

Organizers say National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October).

Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.

Northeast Wisconsin neighborhoods expected to participate in this year's National Night Out include:

Algoma

Appleton

Ashwaubenon

Fond du Lac

Fox Crossing

Grand Chute

Green Bay

Menasha

Neenah

Menomonie

Menomonie Falls

New London

Shawano

Sheboygan

Wrightstown