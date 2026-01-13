Neighbors call for stricter rules after manure run-off incident

CASCO (NBC 26) — Concerns over water safety are rising in Kewaunee County after a manure spread turned into runoff, impacting local drinking water and nearby waterways.

The runoff occurred after heavy rain hit a legal manure application site, according to state officials.

More than 15 neighbors gathered with the Land and Water Conservation Committee this week, demanding prevention measures and accountability from both regulators and farmers.

“Essentially, what I’d like to see happen is a ban on winter spreading,” said Tyler Frye, a neighbor from the Village of Casco. “From what I understand, that needs to go to a referendum.”

Neighbors pushed for stricter rules — including limits on when and how manure can be applied — to prevent future contamination.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has collected water samples, begun cleanup efforts, and a citation is likely pending.

Officials say any stronger regulations, such as a winter spreading ban, would require a public vote.

Land and Water Conservation commissioners say they're continuing to follow this situation closely, and more details will likely be released in the coming months.