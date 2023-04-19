Watch Now
Motion hearing for Schabusiness trial relocation set for Wednesday

NBC 26 Staff
Posted at 2:43 PM, Apr 19, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A motion hearing for Taylor Schabusinesss, the woman accused of murder and dismemberment, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

Schabusiness, 25, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and sexual assault.

The hearing comes after her attorney requested to move the trial out of Brown County or selete a jury pool from outside the area, stating she can't get a fair trial because of the publicity surrounding the case.

Recently, courtroom video of Schabusiness attacking her previous attorneywent viral. Gruesome details of the case also garnered widespread attention.

The motion hearing is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

