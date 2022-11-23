Trial date set for woman accused in Green Bay dismemberment murder

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A trial date has been set for a woman accused of killing and dismembering a Green Bay man earlier this year.

In Brown County court Tuesday, Judge Thomas Walsh set a trial date for March 6, despite the defense for Taylor Schabusiness asking for another competency evaluation.

Schabusiness has already undergone several different mental competency exams. Judge Walsh made a note of this during Tuesday's hearing.

"The reality is, we could just continue to do evaluations for months and months, and I'm disinclined to do that," the judge said.

She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the death of Shad Thyrion, who was found dismembered in February at a Green Bay home.

Prior reports stated Schabusiness had planned to plead not guilty by insanity.