Mother of Elijah Vue to face judge in Manitowoc County this morning

MANTIWOC (NBC 26) — A status conference is set for this morning in the case of Katrina Baur, the mother of 3-year-old Elijah Vue, whose disappearance and death deeply shocked the Manitowoc community earlier this year.

Baur faces charges of chronic child neglect after her partner, Jesse Vang, reported Elijah missing. The child’s remains were later located, and investigators say they are still working to determine exactly what happened in the time leading up to his death.

Both Baur and Vang remain in custody in Manitowoc County, each facing neglect-related charges tied to the case.

Today’s hearing for Baur is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

