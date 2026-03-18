More come forward in Oconto Falls school district lawsuit

OCONTO FALLS (NBC 26) — More former students and staff members have come forward in a lawsuit alleging widespread sexual misconduct within the Oconto Falls School District, according to the law firm handling the case.

The federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Disparti Law Group last week accuses the Oconto Falls school district of fostering a climate that allowed repeated abuse to occur.

According to the firm, six more students have come forward since the filing of the federal lawsuit last week. Two have been added as plaintiffs.

Two former staff members have also come forward, saying they reported instances of sexual misconduct to administrators but no action was taken.

Allegations include teacher to student sexual abuse, grooming and student to student sexual assault that were allegedly not properly handled by the district.

NBC 26 reached out to the Oconto Falls School District last week. The district issued the following statement:

"Oconto Falls School District staff and parents of current students were notified today that three former students filed a lawsuit against the District pertaining to allegations involving misconduct against them by two former school district employees. The allegations of misconduct by these two former school district employees were previously reported to the District, investigated by the District, and referred to law enforcement. One of the former employees has already been convicted and sentenced to prison for her actions.

Plaintiffs threatened to sue the District and made substantial monetary demands in August 2025. Since August, the District has responded to plaintiffs and their attorney to recognize the wrongs by these two former employees, but also to help them understand that the District took prompt action when it was made aware of the misconduct. The District is confident that its past actions and its response to Plaintiffs’ demands have satisfied its duty to keep its students and schools safe. By working with law enforcement, the District has addressed each of these situations.

Plaintiffs' allegations in their complaint about other staff and other students have also been investigated by the District. The District’s staff of excellent professional educators strive every day to deliver a great educational experience for all students. This is not diminished by the inexcusable actions of these identified former employees. In every instance in which the District became aware of allegations against an individual, definitive action has been taken.

The District is not able to comment further on the details of this lawsuit as it is an ongoing matter. The District remains confident, however, that it will continue to act promptly to any allegations of misconduct."