Missing Green Bay man found dead in Ozaukee County, deputies say

OZAUKEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Deputies say they located the body of a missing Green Bay man early Wednesday morning in Ozaukee County.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says at about 4:25 a.m., Benjamin Berendsen, 37, was found dead in a heavily wooded area east of I-43 north of Silver Beach Road in the town of Belgium.

The cause of death was not given.

Authorities extensively searched for Berendsen since last Friday, when his vehicle was found abandoned on the shoulder of I-43 north of Silver Beach Road.

Courtesy of Brown County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say over the last five days, they've searched Berendsen's car, searched on foot, used K9's and drones, inspected hunting blinds and outbuildings in the surrounding area, canvassed nearby homes and businesses, tracked phone pings, and talked to people who had recently been in contact with Berendsen.

Berendsen was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 26.