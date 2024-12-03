Brown County deputies searching for missing endangered man

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community's help in locating 37-year-old Benjamin Berendsen, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 26.

According to a media alert sent out by deputies on Tuesday, December 3, Benjamin Berendsen was last seen on November 26, and his burgundy Chevrolet Suburban was found abandoned on I-43 in Ozaukee County on Friday, November 29.

Benjamin is white, 6’3” tall and weighs approximately 165 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the alert.

If you have any information regarding the missing man's location or any information that may help investigators, you are asked to contact Sgt Phil Nelson at (920) 448-6191 or Sgt Tyler Callow at (920) 448-6187.