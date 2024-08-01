Watch Now
Mile of Music impacted by a chance of thunderstorms

APPLETON — The chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon is impacting the Mile of Music. Many of the shows are moving indoors.

According to the festival's Facebook page, three main stages for Thursday night (Jones Park, Houdini Plaza and Lawrence Lawn) will be moved indoors.

The Mile of Music team says that mid-sized stages might also be affected and might have to be discontinued depending on weather developments.

Stay with NBC 26's Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland for the latest track of storms moving into Northeast Wisconsin.

