Menasha school district names finalists for superintendent role

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Menasha Joint School District announced the finalists for its open superintendent position on Tuesday.

The three finalists are:

Steve Hill , district administrator for the Waupun School District. Hill previously served as principal at Woodworth Middle School in Fond du Lac and as assistant principal, athletic director and summer school director for five years in the Hartford Joint No. 1 School District.

, district administrator for the Waupun School District. Hill previously served as principal at Woodworth Middle School in Fond du Lac and as assistant principal, athletic director and summer school director for five years in the Hartford Joint No. 1 School District. Lucas Lechnir , head principal at Seymour Middle School. Lechnir previously was head principal and associate principal at Lombardi Middle School and associate principal and athletic director at Preble High School in Green Bay.

, head principal at Seymour Middle School. Lechnir previously was head principal and associate principal at Lombardi Middle School and associate principal and athletic director at Preble High School in Green Bay. Dan Slowey, director of secondary education and school leadership and AVID district director for the Green Bay Area Public School District. Slowey previously was principal and associate principal at Edison Middle School and co-principal and associate principal at Pulaski High School.

According to the district, the board hopes to extend an offer by mid-June so the new superintendent can begin July 1.

The next district administrator will succeed Matt Zimmerman, who announced his resignation in April after accepting a role with the Appleton Area School District.

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