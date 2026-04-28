Menasha superintendent resigns for new role in Appleton

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Joint School District Superintendent Matthew M. Zimmerman announced his resignation, effective June 30, 2026.

Zimmerman told the Board of Education Monday that he has accepted a district-wide administrative position with the Appleton Area School District.

In a letter to students, families and staff, Zimmerman expressed gratitude for his three years leading Menasha schools, citing the district’s work on a measurable strategic plan, the opening of Maplewood — one of the largest net zero energy schools in the nation — and the passage of an operational referendum that stabilizes district finances for six years.

“I am most proud of all the caring, committed people throughout our system who do amazing things on behalf of students each and every day,” Zimmerman wrote. “I am certain that work will continue under the leadership of the next superintendent.”

Zimmerman thanked the community for its trust and support, saying he has learned “so much from so many” and will remain grateful for the opportunity to lead in Menasha.