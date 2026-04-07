APPLETON (NBC 26) — On April 7, voters in Appleton and across Wisconsin will decide the fate of several school district referendums.

For voters in the Appleton School District, the referendum is asking for $15 million every year for the next four years. District leaders say it is needed to close a $13 million budget hole driven by inflation and rising healthcare costs.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Wisconsin voters decide fate of several school district referendums

NBC26 spoke with Appleton Area School District Superintendent Greg Hartjes on April 6 about what it means for the future of the district.

"If the referendum does not pass tomorrow, we will have to cut $13 million from next year’s budget, and a $13 million reduction means that we are going to have to cut 100 positions roughly," Hartjes said.

In addition to solving the budget deficit, $2 million of the $15 million will be used to restore social workers and counselors to the district, roles that were lost in budget tightening.

"Students are going to have less opportunities, less support when they’re struggling, it means students are going to impacted negatively," Hartjes said.

At a 'Get out the Vote' event April 6, parents in the district shared why they support the tax increase.

"I’m a parent of two students in the Appleton School District," Rebecca Zornow said, "I would never want to see us back tracking, closing programs."

Appleton School District estimates the tax impact will be $15 per $100,000 of property value, or $45 per year for the average household.

"All their costs are rising just like our home costs are rising, and its our job as a community to support them. A strong school is a strong community and we have to keep then moving forward," Nicole Foth said.

The issue isn't just in Appleton. There are over 70 districts in Wisconsin going to referendum, including Howard-Saumico, asking for a $147 million facility referendum and a second, $7 million operational referendum.

Fond du Lac is asking for $30 million over the next four years and Menasha is asking for $36 million over the next six years.

If you're not sure where your polling place is, you can find out here.