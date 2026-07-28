Menasha officials give update on curfew, road closures, power outages and school closures after tornado

MENASHA, Wis. — Officials in Menasha held a news conference Tuesday to provide an update on recovery efforts following Monday’s tornado. Here are some key takeaways.

Watch the full press conference here:

Officials in Menasha hold news conference after a tornado tore through parts of the Fox Valley

Curfew remains in place

For the next several days, the curfew will remain in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the city of Menasha and the east side of the village of Fox Crossing. Residents of Fox Crossing who live east of the Fox River are also subject to the curfew.

Some road closures remain in place

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The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Menasha Police Department with traffic control and direction. Some road closures will remain in place.

Power restoration may take several days

A spokesperson from Menasha Utilities said it may take several days to restore power to the community. The utility company has called in mutual aid and has crews from more than 11 different communities assisting with restoration efforts.

Boil water advisory in effect

A boil water advisory is in effect for those served by Fox Crossing utilities. Water is still safe to use for bathing, showering, and doing laundry. However, water used for drinking or washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minute before use.

Residents are advised to use bottled water, which is available at the Piggly Wiggly store in Menasha off Midway Road and at the Winnebago Fox Cities campus, also in Menasha off Midway Road.

Schools remain closed

The Menasha school district superintendent said there is no clear timeline for reopening school facilities. District teams are still assessing facilities for structural damage and other safety concerns. Gegan Elementary School and Calder Stadium sustained significant damage.

The district will contact families to learn more about their immediate needs and any support they may require before the start of the school year. Updates will be communicated regularly on the district's social media pages.

Cleanup efforts and National Guard support

Winnebago County Executive Gordon Hintz said the full depth of the tornado's impact is still being assessed.

Volunteer efforts will be coordinated through Volunteer Fox Cities. A staging location will be set up at the Winnebago Fox Cities campus on Midway Road. A link for people who would like to sign up to volunteer will be provided in the coming days.

The county will request support from the National Guard to assist specifically with cleanup efforts.

"We'll need manpower, vehicles, and cleanup, the security of the community, um, the road closures, those things, we, we've got that taken care of from a local law enforcement standpoint," Hintz said.

Donations

County officials are working to prepare staging sites to accommodate the large volume of donations coming in for people displaced from their homes.

Hintz said donations have already overwhelmed one of the staging sites at Christ the Rock Church and asked people to hold off on donating until proper preparations are made.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

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