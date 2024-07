BRILLION — A 32-year-old Menasha man involved in a skateboarding incident at the Ariens Nordic Center Friday is dead, according to Brillion Police.

We spoke with eyewitnesses at the scene Friday evening.

According to police, the man fell and struck his head on a hard surface.

Police say the man's family asked that they not release his name at this time.

Police say he was not participating in the Nordic Center event that was taking place at the time of the incident.