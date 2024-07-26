Young man critically injured at Ariens Nordic Center

BRILLION, WI (NBC 26) — A young man suffered critical injuries after a skateboarding accident at the Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion on Friday evening.

Eyewitnesses reported that two men were illegally skateboarding on the cross-country ski track hills around 4:45 p.m. when one of them crashed at the bottom of a hill. Brillion Police Chief Kirk Schend confirmed the injured man was over 20 years old but would not confirm details of his injuries until the family could be notified.

Several ambulances and fire trucks rushed to the scene. At 5:20 p.m., a medical helicopter arrived but returned to Appleton without landing, according to a flight tracker.

NBC 26 spoke with Brian Swanson, who was at the Nordic Center for a roller-ski race when the accident occurred.

"I came out here because my daughter was racing," Swanson said. "We noticed some panic among the kids, and one of our coaches was running up the hill. They told us a skateboarder had crashed. Skateboarding is not allowed here...When he went down the hill. He (the victim) was in the grass and his friend was with 911. So they ski back as fast as they could to find a coach. And then we got in touch with authorities to come on site.”

Swanson added, "They said it was definitely a head injury. Fortunately, there was a doctor on site who administered CPR."

The Calumet County Sheriff was also at the scene but did not confirm any details. Chief Schend stated the investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released on Saturday.

