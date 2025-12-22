Menasha man arrested in Fond du Lac County Vehicle pursuit

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — One man is in custody after a vehicle pursuit in Fond du Lac Sunday night.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says they attempted a traffic stop at 9:34 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle speeding south on State Highway 26 near County Highway T. The vehicle did not pull over and pursuit begin. Throughout the chase, the vehicle disregarded emergency equipment and passed in a no-passing zone. The sheriff's office says the driver eventually came to a stop on their own about 3 miles later, near County Highway TC.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Menasha, was taken into custody and is now being held on charges of fleeing and eluding, as well as reckless endangering of safety.

No injuries or property damage were reported.