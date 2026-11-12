Menasha High School wins $1 million for home field upgrade

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha High School is getting a million-dollar upgrade to its home field after being named the grand prize winner of T-Mobile’s 2026 Friday Night 5G Lights competition.

The home of the Bluejays will receive $1 million toward what T-Mobile calls a “game-changing” home field upgrade.

The victory comes after fans and community members rallied behind Menasha throughout the national competition, voting and showing their school spirit as the Bluejays competed against schools from across the country.

Menasha will also receive a special field unveiling and community tailgate celebration in 2027.

T-Mobile says it offered more than $8.4 million in total prizes during the third season of Friday Night 5G Lights.

Along the way, 40 schools received $25,000 prizes, including 10 schools from each of the West, Midwest, South and East divisions.

Four divisional winners received $250,000, a Gronk Fitness Gym and a $5,000 student leadership award.

Menasha ultimately came out on top, earning the competition’s $1 million grand prize.

T-Mobile also awarded schools additional prizes for social media content, creativity and community spirit.

The company says the program is designed to celebrate high school football communities and help schools improve their facilities.