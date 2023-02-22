Menasha declares snow emergency for Wednesday night through Friday morning

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Due to the forecasted snowstorm, Menasha has declared a snow emergency starting Wednesday night and running through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has declared a Winter Storm Warning for Menasha with expected snowfall totals of 8”-12”.

Snow emergency routes in the City of Menasha will be maintained throughout the storm with all other streets being plowed on Thursday.

During a snow emergency, parking is not allowed on City streets. Any vehicle illegally parked or hampering Snow Removal Operations may be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.