Menasha asks for community input with recovery plan survey

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The City of Menasha is facilitating a survey that asks residents and business owners what they want their rebuilt city to look like following the Fox Valley Tornado.

More than two months have passed since an EF-3 tornado struck the Fox Valley on July 27, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

As recovery shifts toward rebuilding, the city is working to create a Menasha Strong Recovery Plan, which will go before the Common Council in early 2027. Rob Crain of Nasc Consulting says the survey will help shape that plan.

QR codes directing residents to the survey will be posted around Rally for the Valley on Saturday. The survey can also be accessed online here.

The survey will remain open to anyone who lives or works in Menasha until Oct. 26.