Menasha 'Rally for the Valley' benefit concert supports tornado recovery

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Months after an EF-3 tornado struck the Fox Valley, neighbors gathered in downtown Menasha on Saturday for the Rally for the Valley benefit concert.

"We wanted to come and support everyone and show our support," Fox Valley neighbor Juliana Flavin said. "(It's) still showing that everybody knows everybody to support each other."

They celebrated with food trucks, beer and Brewers mascots.

The benefit concert also saw various entertainers take the stage, including comedian Charlie Berens.

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'Rally for the Valley' benefit concert brings together Fox Valley

"We were looking down at some sweaters, and I said 'I hear Charlie's voice,'" Flavin said.

"So, we ran down to see Charlie," Juliana's sister, Eileen, added.

"You can't miss his voice," Flavin said about Berens. "He's everywhere."

Funds raised from the event will be given to three local non-profits: LEAVEN, Pillars and Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity.

"This means the community trusts us to get the work done in a responsible manner and be good stewards with dollars and help families," Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity vice president of marketing & advocacy Eric Cernjar said. "So, we don't take that for granted. We have a lot of responsibility and we're ready to step up."

Cernjar says that some of Saturday's proceeds will go to the organization's 'Rock the Block' campaign to restore 100 tornado-damaged homes over 100 days.

"It's a significant amount of damage in the community," Cernjar said. "So, we're here to help, and the community is behind us to help us get the resources we need to make it happen."

For the Fox Valley, the road to recovery is long. But Saturday showed that the community is standing together.

To donate, you can go to Rally for the Valley's website.