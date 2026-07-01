Mayor warns of tree damage in Algoma as more storms move in

ALGOMA (NBC 26) — Algoma Mayor James Winter says there is widespread tree damage across the city following Wednesday's storms, with more severe weather expected later in the day.
In a post on his Facebook page, Winter urged residents to use caution around damaged or downed trees. He also asked anyone who sees a downed power line not to approach it and to report it to Algoma Utilities as soon as possible.
Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware as cleanup continues and additional storms move through the area.