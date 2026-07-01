ALGOMA (NBC 26) — Algoma Mayor James Winter says there is widespread tree damage across the city following Wednesday's storms, with more severe weather expected later in the day.

In a post on his Facebook page, Winter urged residents to use caution around damaged or downed trees. He also asked anyone who sees a downed power line not to approach it and to report it to Algoma Utilities as soon as possible.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware as cleanup continues and additional storms move through the area.

Algoma Mayor James Winter Mayor warns of tree damage in Algoma as more storms move in

Algoma Mayor James Winter Mayor warns of tree damage in Algoma as more storms move in

Algoma Mayor James Winter Algoma Mayor warns of tree damage in Algoma as more storms move in