Marquette Law School Poll surveys court authority in cases involving the president

(NBC 26) — A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey, released Thursday morning, finds strong support for authority of courts in cases involving the president.

When asked whether a president must obey a federal court ruling, 79% of those surveyed say yes, the president must obey. Meanwhile 21% say no, the president can ignore the ruling. When asked the same question about a ruling specifically given by the U.S. Supreme Court, 84%, say the president must obey, while 16% say the president can ignore the order.

The poll also surveyed current U.S. Supreme Court approval ratings. Fifty-three percent of those surveyed say they approve of the work the SCOTUS is currently doing, while 47% say they do not. This approval rating is notably higher than it was at this time last year, when the rating was at just 39%.

You can view the rest of this survey's findings here.