Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Marquette Law School Poll surveys court authority in cases involving the president

A new Marquette Law School Poll surveys support for authority of courts in cases involving the president
Supreme Court
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court
Posted
and last updated

(NBC 26) — A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey, released Thursday morning, finds strong support for authority of courts in cases involving the president.

When asked whether a president must obey a federal court ruling, 79% of those surveyed say yes, the president must obey. Meanwhile 21% say no, the president can ignore the ruling. When asked the same question about a ruling specifically given by the U.S. Supreme Court, 84%, say the president must obey, while 16% say the president can ignore the order.

The poll also surveyed current U.S. Supreme Court approval ratings. Fifty-three percent of those surveyed say they approve of the work the SCOTUS is currently doing, while 47% say they do not. This approval rating is notably higher than it was at this time last year, when the rating was at just 39%.

You can view the rest of this survey's findings here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids