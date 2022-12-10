Watch Now
Marinette Police: No charges will be filed in shooting death of woman

Police say no charges will be filed in the shooting death of a Marinette woman.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Dec 10, 2022
MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A man won't face charges in the shooting death of a woman in a Marinette apartment that happened earlier this month.

Marinette Police said Saturday in a news conference that Nicholas Smith was legally justified in shooting Edwina Anderson on December 1.

Police responded to the apartment earlier this month when someone called 911 to report a woman who was seen in the apartment complex hallway with gunshot wounds. Police said the woman, later identified as Anderson, had a bloody knife in her hand. Anderson was taken to the hospital but eventually died from her injuries.

Police said Smith also called 911 to report that he had been stabbed and thought he shot someone. He was also hospitalized and later taken to jail pending an investigation.

Marinette Police said following a review of the evidence, authorities determined the shooting was justified under Wisconsin law and no charges will be filed at this time.

Police also confirmed there were children in the apartment at the time of the incident, but they were unharmed and are now in the care of Marinette County Health and Human Services.

