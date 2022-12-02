Woman dies after being found in Marinette apartment with gunshot wound

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — A 32-year-old woman died after being injured in a Marinette apartment, according to police. A male suspect is in custody. Three children connected to the apartment are now in CPS custody. Authorities said two children were in the apartment at the time of the incident.

Police responded Thursday at around 4:05 p.m. to the Trolly Station Apartments for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound. Responders rendered first aid to the 32-year-old woman until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, fled the scene and was later taken into custody, according to police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment for some injuries and then he was taken to county jail. The district attorney is reviewing the case.

Names of those involved are not currently being released.