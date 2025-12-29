Marathon woman arrested in Fond du Lac high-speed chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Marathon woman is in custody after a high-speed chase in Fond du Lac Sunday night.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says they conducted a traffic stop on Johnson Street near Hickory Street at 9:31 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office says a deputy asked the driver to exit the vehicle but the driver fled, prompting a vehicle pursuit.

Throughout the pursuit, the suspect vehicle reached a high speed of approximately 70 miles per hour and the driver allegedly threw something out of the car. The suspect, a 37-year-old woman from Marathon, eventually stopped west of Seymour Street, where deputies took her into custody. Two dogs ran from the vehicle once it was stopped, one was captured and the other is still missing.

The sheriff's office says they later located contraband near where the vehicle traveled, which could be the item that was thrown during the pursuit.

The suspect is now being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail for felony fleeing and eluding, obstructing, misdemeanor bail jumping, and additional charges relating to possession of controlled substances.