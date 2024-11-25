Watch Now
Manitowoc veteran's remains discovered in Lake Michigan

After a Green Alert was issued for a Manitowoc-area veteran, authorities say his remains were later found in Lake Michigan.
MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The search for a missing Manitowoc-area veteran ended over the weekend after authorities discovered his remains.

Police say Jason Neumann, 43, was found dead in Lake Michigan Saturday about two miles north of the Village of Cleveland in Manitowoc County.

Police say there are no signs of foul play.

A Green Alert was issued Wednesday for Neumann.

Police say his car was found by deputies on Tuesday in Lake Michigan near Cleveland.

Deputies say his car was in drive and in shallow water.

Police say the investigation is being done by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office and the county coroner.

