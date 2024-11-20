Green alert issued for Manitowoc veteran; Brother pleas for safe return

UPDATE

NBC 26 was able to get in touch with Jason Neumann's family.

His brother, Erik Neumann shared this:

"Jason, please come home... Your family loves and misses you".

A green alert has been issued for a missing veteran from Manitowoc.

43-year-old Jason R Neumann is who is believed to have been missing since Monday.

Neumann's car, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner SUV, was located by deputies on Tuesday in Lake Michigan near the village of Cleveland, according to an alert sent out by authorities. The car was in drive and in shallow water, according to the alert.

If you have any information of Neumann's location or recent activity, please contact the Manitowoc Police Department at the Shift Commander's office at 920-686-6551 or Captain Pete McGinty at 920-686-6585.