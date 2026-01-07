Manitowoc police share sober driving campaign results

The Manitowoc Police Department teamed up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for their 2025 holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which lasted from Dec. 12 to Jan. 1. Now that it has concluded, MPD is sharing the results of the operation.

Manitowoc police say the nationwide effort is aimed at preventing impaired driving. To help support the NHTSA, local law enforcement increased their presence on the roads throughout the duration of the campaign. Officers say they made 14 OWI arrests during that period. Additionally, they issued eight speeding violations, 17 operating after revocation or suspension violations, two traffic sign or light violations, four drug arrests, one felony arrest and one warrant arrest.

In a statement issued at the conclusion of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, MPD said, “Every impaired driving arrest has the potential to save lives on our roads, and we are committed to continuing these efforts throughout the year. We need all drivers to recognize that getting behind the wheel while impaired is dangerous and not worth the risk. Please help us keep all travelers safe.”

The police department says that if you plan to drink during a night out, you should find a designated sober driver or an alternate way home using a rideshare service, public transit, or the SafeRide program. They add that in addition to driving sober, you should always watch your speed, buckle up, and put your phone down to help keep our roadways safe.