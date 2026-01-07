Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts 19  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Manitowoc police share sober driving campaign results

The Manitowoc Police Department and NHTSA teamed up for a holiday "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign
Manitowoc Police Department
Manitowoc Police Department
Manitowoc Police Department
Posted

The Manitowoc Police Department teamed up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for their 2025 holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which lasted from Dec. 12 to Jan. 1. Now that it has concluded, MPD is sharing the results of the operation.

Manitowoc police say the nationwide effort is aimed at preventing impaired driving. To help support the NHTSA, local law enforcement increased their presence on the roads throughout the duration of the campaign. Officers say they made 14 OWI arrests during that period. Additionally, they issued eight speeding violations, 17 operating after revocation or suspension violations, two traffic sign or light violations, four drug arrests, one felony arrest and one warrant arrest.

In a statement issued at the conclusion of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, MPD said, “Every impaired driving arrest has the potential to save lives on our roads, and we are committed to continuing these efforts throughout the year. We need all drivers to recognize that getting behind the wheel while impaired is dangerous and not worth the risk. Please help us keep all travelers safe.”

The police department says that if you plan to drink during a night out, you should find a designated sober driver or an alternate way home using a rideshare service, public transit, or the SafeRide program. They add that in addition to driving sober, you should always watch your speed, buckle up, and put your phone down to help keep our roadways safe.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids