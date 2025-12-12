Local law enforcement supports sober driving campaigns

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The holiday season typically sees an increased amount of traffic, and this year AAA says the rush is going to be bigger than ever.

As you hit the road to visit family this holiday season, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is urging drivers to stay safe and sober.

The NHTSA’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign launches Friday. The initiative reminds neighbors to plan ahead for a sober ride—whether it’s from a friend or a ride share—and emphasizes putting extra law enforcement on the road throughout the busy season.

In addition to the traditional “Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over” campaign, the NHTSA is also running a “Drive High, Get a DUI” initiative this year. The effort specifically focuses on driving high. Manitowoc Police Department is joining the NHSTSA for this campaign, and says that most people think driving under the influence or marijuana doesn’t affect driving abilities, but they are wrong. MPD adds that driving high can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance and make it difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane. These facts have helped create the campaign’s tagline: If you feel different, you drive different.

To help support the NHTSA, Manitowoc Police Department says they will step up their DUI enforcement patrol this holiday season. They add that you can do your part in helping out by always driving sober and holding your loved ones accountable.