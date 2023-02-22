Manitowoc issues winter parking ban ahead of expected major snowfall

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — In anticipation of a forecasted major snowfall, Manitowoc Mayor Justin M. Nickels has declared a Winter Parking Ban for overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Anticipating a larger storm this next go around, there is also a Winter Parking Ban tomorrow evening, Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Winter Parking Ban will be in effect overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning and Thursday night into Friday morning from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. There shall be no parking on the Winter Parking Ban streets (salt routes which include bus and truck routes, arterial streets and state and county highways within the city’s jurisdiction).

Salt Route Maps are available on the City's website. Anyone looking for information via text message or email can sign up here.

A fine for violating the parking ban is $50.00.