Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers offering $10k award for information on Elijah Vue

The Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the disappearance of 3-year-old Elijah Vue.

That's on top of the $15,000 reward offered by the FBI. There's a growing push to find the boy at the center of a state-wide Amber Alert.

On Tuesday, Two Rivers police announced a "vehicle of interest" did not belong to Katrina Baur or Jesse Vang — Elijah's mom and her boyfriend.

Two Rivers investigators are asking homeowners and businesses to check their surveillance footage from February 19th, between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., looking for the vehicle pictured below.

Two Rivers Police Department

Vehicle of interest identified in the investigation into the disappearance of Elijah Vue.



You can upload any footage here.