Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers offering $10k award for information on Elijah Vue

The Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the disappearance of 3-year-old Elijah Vue.
That's on top of the $15,000 reward offered by the FBI. There's a growing push to find the boy at the center of a state-wide Amber Alert.
On Tuesday, Two Rivers police announced a "vehicle of interest" did not belong to Katrina Baur or Jesse Vang — Elijah's mom and her boyfriend.
Two Rivers investigators are asking homeowners and businesses to check their surveillance footage from February 19th, between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., looking for the vehicle pictured below.
You can upload any footage here.