Vehicle of interest identified as search for Elijah Vue continues

TWO RIVERS — A vehicle of interest has been identified in the search of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue, according to Two Rivers Police Department.

In a Facebook post made on Monday, March 4., TRPD described the vehicle of interest as a beige 1997 four-door Nissan Altima.

Two Rivers Police Department

Vehicle of interest identified in the investigation into the disappearance of Elijah Vue.



The vehicle is described as bearing a Wisconsin registration beginning with “A” and ending with “0”.

Two Rivers Police Department Vehicle of interest identified in search for missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue.

Law enforcement is in possession of the identified vehicle.

According to TRPD, on Tuesday, March. 5., they will be expanding their rural search efforts with large-scale coordinated operations, with assistance from law enforcement across the state, similar to what was seen on Saturday.

TRPD is also asking homeowners and businesses to review their surveillance camera footage captured on Feb. 19., between the hours of 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM.

Due to the duration of the hours requested to be reviewed, TRPD is asking the public beyond the greater Two Rivers area and adjacent counties to review their videos as well.

You can upload footage here.

TIP LINE:

If you experience technical difficulties or do not have access to upload your video, please call the tip line at 844-267-6648.

