Manitowoc County court appearance reveals details in Elijah Vue's disappearance

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — As the community awaits news regarding the disappearance of 3-year-old Elijah Vue, Katrina Baur, and Jesse Vang made their first appearance related to the case Friday afternoon.

Baur, the mother of young Elijah, and Vang, the person responsible for caring for the boy when he vanished, were handed down cash bonds and are both facing charges of child neglect.

In court, the Manitowoc District Attorney, Jacalyn LaBre cited sealed court documents stating that Baur intentionally sent her child to stay with Vang for disciplinary measures.

“She intentionally sent that child for disciplinary reasons. For more than a week to the residence. She was aware of the tactics used and the lack of care provided. This was intentional by her and on at least two occasions during interviews. She has provided false information on her whereabouts during the past week," said LaBre.

The D.A. also said Baur had provided false information regarding her whereabouts during the investigation.

The judge, taking into account the sealed probable cause statement regarding Vang's involvement, set his cash bond at $20,000.

The judge also noted that Vang was responsible for Elijah at the time of his disappearance and is responsible for any neglect or lack of care.

Baur's cash bond was set at $15,000. Both defendants are expected to face charges of child neglect, with their next court appearance scheduled for Monday.

