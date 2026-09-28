Manitowoc Co. lieutenant pleads not guilty in theft case

CHILTON (NBC 26) — A Manitowoc County Sheriff's lieutenant pleaded not guilty to theft and criminal damage to property in Calumet County Monday morning.

Lt. Andrew Beck was charged in Calumet County Sept. 2 with one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property and another misdemeanor count of theft — less than $2,500.

Beck's attorney appeared virtually on his behalf Monday morning during an initial appearance hearing, entering not guilty pleas.

A $500 signature bond was also ordered by Judge Carey Reed, with conditions including no "violent or abusive contact" with two individuals identified in court records as M.L. and R.B.

Beck is due back in court Oct. 28.

According to a criminal complaint, Beck is accused of destroying and disposing of a cellphone his daughter had in her possession while in his home. The phone belonged to the child's mother. In the complaint, Beck told detectives having the phone was against house rules and he had concerns about the child using social media unsupervised.