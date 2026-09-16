Manitowoc sheriff's lieutenant charged with theft

(NBC 26) — A Manitowoc County Sheriff's lieutenant has been reassigned to administrative duties after being charged with criminal damage to property and theft in Calumet County.

According to a press release from the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, Lt. Andrew Beck was reassigned while the case works its way through the court. The sheriff's office said the reassignment is standard procedure and does not reflect any determination of guilt.

Beck was charged in Calumet County Sept. 2 with one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property and another misdemeanor count of theft — less than $2,500.

According to a criminal complaint, Beck is accused of destroying and disposing of a cellphone his daughter had in her possession while in his home. The phone belonged to the child's mother. In the complaint, Beck told detectives having the phone was against house rules and he had concerns about the child using social media unsupervised.

Beck is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 28 at the Calumet County Courthouse.