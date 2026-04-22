MANAWA (NBC26) — Lindsay Park in Manawa is closed indefinitely and could remain shut for the rest of the season following last week's floods.

The damage comes after the village spent $100,000 to restore the park and its baseball diamond following a flood two years ago. In 2024, the Manawa dam failed, sending water rushing into the park.

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Manawa park closed for foreseeable future after recent floods

"We had an environmental company come in and clean things up, they had to dig out the old dirt on the softball and baseball diamonds of which, that was all replaced. Now, as you can see, it’s all covered with debris," Mayor Mike Frazier said.

Frazier added various coolers inside concession stands have more than likely been destroyed, with water reaching the counter, close to power outlets.

After the 2024 flooding, Manawa tried to secure state and federal funding for a new dam but was denied. However, Frazier said engineering indicated the park still would have flooded this time because of the high volume of water.

The park is home to Manawa's only baseball diamond. The local baseball team, the Manawa Wolves, has already had to reschedule or cancel games.

"This little park has been hit pretty hard these few years," Kelly Ramstack said.

Ramstack works at the Manawa library and has a young daughter, who she would go to the park with. She said losing the park for a second time in two years is a blow to the community.

"It was a great opportunity to get out and enjoy nature, and be with other kids and other moms, and just a place to get together and be outside and now we don’t have that," Ramstack said.

Village leaders said they hope to reopen the park in the summer, but they are not making any promises.