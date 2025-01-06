Manawa making strides in the dam rebuild process reflects on six months since disaster

MANAWA (NBC 26) — Last July, rushing waters overwhelmed the Millpond Dam, leaving it destroyed and the pond drained. Six months later, there is still no dam and still no pond.

But the city says they are making progress.



Manawa secured nearly $450,000 in grants to aid flood recovery after last summer’s devastation.

Engineering plans for a new Millpond Dam are underway, with construction tentatively expected to start in spring, pending DNR approval.

The Manawa Community Living Center, which was displaced by the flood, is happy to be back in the months following the disaster.

Mayor Mike Frazier, who says he has been working "tirelessly" on the city’s behalf, shared an update on the progress.

“Slowly getting better as well as a lot of steps still to go through, and I think a lot of us are starting to find out there’s even more,” Frazier said.

Frazier has dedicated nearly every working day to securing a new dam for the city, and he shared a recent update:

“The engineering firm is starting design plans for the new dam and our spillway. And hopefully, come spring, we can start construction,” Frazier explained.

Manawa is working with Little Wolf Township and Green Bay-based Cedar Corporation on the dam’s new designs. However, the Wisconsin DNR will have the final say on construction approval.

“It’s going to be a while because there’s a lot of permitting to go through and a lot of planning to go through,” Frazier added.

The flooding also impacted the Manawa Community Living Center, an assisted living facility, forcing residents to temporarily relocate to a nearby facility in Waupaca County. For the first time, residents shared their thoughts on returning home.

“This is their home. This is where they live. Their community,” said Beverly Betker.

Malayna Becker echoed, “A lot of people grew up here. So this is an important place to be and an important place to get back to normal again.”

Mayor Frazier underscores that there’s still a long road ahead but promises to keep the community informed and up-to-date every step of the way.