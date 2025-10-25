Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for attempted child abduction in Wautoma

WAUSHARA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A man accused of attempted child abduction in Wautoma last year was convicted and sentenced to 3 years in prison, court records show.

Shiloe M. Viau, 37, was charged with attempted abduction of child - taking, attempted false imprisonment, possession of THC, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia, after trying to lead a boy into the woods in a park in Wautoma last year.

Viau was in court in Waushara County on Thursday for a plea/sentencing hearing. During the hearing, his lawyer questioned Viau's competency to proceed, but the 37-year-old stated he is competent to proceed, and the court agreed.

Viau pleaded no contest and was convicted of the felony count of attempted abduction of child - taking. Drug related charges were dismissed, and the remaining charges were also dismissed but read in.

Judge Guy Dutcher ordered Viau to serve a 5 year term of imprisonment, with 3 of those years incarcerated, and 2 of those years in extended supervision.

The judge also ordered Viau to maintain absolute sobriety and to not have any contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless in the presence of their parent or guardian.

According to a press release, on June 5th, 2024 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., three to four children were approached by Viau while they were playing at Bird Creek Park. Bird Creek Park is located at 555 S 16th Avenue in Wautoma.

Viau talked with the children for about 20 minutes and showed them music videos on his phone, then told the children that he wanted to “Take them to heaven.”