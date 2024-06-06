Attempted child abduction in City of Wautoma

WAUSHARA COUNTY (NBC 26) — The City of Wautoma Police Department is looking for a man they say attempted to abduct a child at a city park.

According to a press release, on June 5th, 2024 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., three to four children were approached by a man while they were playing at Bird Creek Park. Bird Creek Park is located at 555 S 16th Avenue in Wautoma.

The man talked with the children for about 20 minutes and showed them music videos on his phone. The suspect told the children that he wanted to “Take them to heaven.”

The suspect then attempted to lead one of the boys into a nearby woods. An adult nearby called for the child and the suspect walked away along the edge of the woods.

There was a delay in the report to the police. Wautoma Police with the help of a Waushara County K9 searched the area but did not find the suspect.

The suspect was never seen near a vehicle. None of the children were physically harmed.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses or video surveillance of the suspect.

Please call the police if you have any information (920-787-3321) or Crimestoppers (800-800-5219). We need the public’s assistance in locating this suspect.

You may also send a private message through the police department's Facebook page.

Suspect Description: Male, White, 25-35 years of age, facial stubble, short dirty blonde hair, thick eyebrows, blue eyes, thin build, last seen wearing: Brown work boots, brown cargo pants, and a white t-shirt.

We will keep you updated on any developments or identification of a suspect.

The police urge all parents/guardians to avoid allowing their children to play unsupervised in public locations until a suspect is located. This should include all summer school and summer camp bus stops. We will have extra patrol in our parks until further notice.