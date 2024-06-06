Man recovering after being attacked in Little Chute following a cheese festival

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — A man is recovering after he was assaulted in a fight after a cheese festival in Little Chute over the weekend.

The photo in this story that was sent to us show Keith recovering at his home.

At the request of the family, we're not sharing his last name.

Police say during the fight, a homeowner intervened attempting to help another person who was hurt. But the homeowner also got attacked.

A GoFundMe page says Keith got a concussion, 13 staples in his head, and multiple bruises.

Police originally said that more than two dozen people were involved in the fight, but now they're clarifying some details.

"It doesn't appear that 25 to 30 are actively involved in the fight, other than just being loosely associated with it," Fox Valley Metro Police Department Lt. Mark Wery said. "It does appear to be a much smaller group — two to three people. And those are ultimately the ones that we want to get identified."

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police at (920) 788-7505.