Homeowner hurt during large fight in Little Chute after Cheese Fest

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — In the early hours of Sunday morning, a violent fight involving dozens of people broke out along East Lincoln Avenue near Jackson Street, just a short distance from the site of the Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival, also known as Cheese Fest.



A violent fight involving dozens of people broke out along East Lincoln Avenue near Jackson Street

The altercation involved approximately 25 to 30 people between the ages of 17 and 20 years old.

A homeowner, who tried to help an injured person, was assaulted by members of the fighting group.

According to police reports, the brawl erupted just after midnight as people were leaving Cheese Fest. The altercation, involving approximately 25 to 30 people between the ages of 17 and 20 years old, took place in the front yard of a home.

During the chaos, an innocent homeowner, who attempted to help an injured person, was assaulted by members of the fighting group. The homeowner sustained serious head trauma and was hospitalized.

Lieutenant Mark Wery of the Fox Valley Metro Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. He emphasizes the importance of community assistance in identifying the individuals involved.

“If anyone has Ring doorbell cameras or video surveillance that captured any part of this incident, we urge you to share that footage with us,” said Lt. Wery. "If anyone sees videos of the fight on social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, or Snapchat, please take a screenshot and forward it to us. Identifying those involved is crucial.”

As soon as police arrived, the crowd dispersed, leaving few leads on potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police. 920-788-7505.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact the Quad Communities Crime Stoppers at 920-788-9090. You may be eligible for a cash reward.