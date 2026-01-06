Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies in Waupun rollover crash

An Oshkosh man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Waupun, alcohol is suspected as a factor
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office
WAUPUN (NBC 26) — One man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Waupun Monday night.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a crash on County Highway M near Amity Road in the Township of Waupun at 6:50 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle was overturned in the east ditch. The Brandon/Fairwater Fire Department extricated the driver, a 61-year-old from Oshkosh, and administered medical aid. The driver was then transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac where he later died.

Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle had been traveling north on County Highway M when it went into the ditch and struck an embankment, then flipped. The sheriff’s office said alcohol is a factor in this crash, but further investigation is still underway.

