Man connected to carjacking in Grand Chute charged; martial artist gives self-defense tips

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A man connected to a carjacking in Grand Chute has been formally charged.

51-year-old Jay Scott is facing six charges in connection to the crime that happened in the parking lot of the Fox River Mall. He is facing counts of armed carjacking, kidnapping, forceful abduction of a child, armed robbery, felony bail jumping, and theft of movable property.

Grand Chute Police say Scott is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

The criminal complaint explains the woman told police the man on a bike approached her with a knife, and told her to get into her car. It says the man told the women he wasn't going to hurt her and that he wanted money.

The complaint says the man drove to several banks with the woman and the child.

The woman jumped out of the car with her child at a red light and flagged down another driver, according to the complaint.

"In the moment, she knew that that was time to go," Joel Ellenbecker said, the chief instructor of self-defense school Fortitude Krav Maga in Neenah.

The complaint says police got the woman's car description, tracked down the car, and arrested the man.

"Unfortunately, stuff like this, violent crimes, happen in our community," Ellenbecker said.

Ellenbecker said if you feel you're in danger, it's important to be aware of your surroundings.

"And if we can confirm that they're following us, the next step would be to call 911," Ellenbecker said.

Ellenbecker said depending on the situation, run away if you can.

He said you also may be forced to defend yourself.

"This should be as a last resort, or when the best opportunity presents itself," Ellenbecker said.

Ellenbecker said it's crucial to have self-defense training. His school gives a variety of lessons defending yourself from a weapon.

Ellenbecker is also helping teach an anti-abduction and human trafficking seminar next weekend.

"It's not just about us going home safe," Ellenbecker said. "It's about our loved ones and our family, and the people that we're with. So, if we can learn how to protect ourselves, we can protect them as well."

In a Facebook post, Ellenbecker said he was blown away by the woman's courage and instincts. He said he wants to meet the woman and give her free access to self-defense training for life.